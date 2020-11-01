Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IDRSF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

