IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.1 days.

Shares of IPGDF opened at $3.29 on Friday. IGO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

