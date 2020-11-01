ILCOIN Trading Down 7% This Week (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $272,368.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001478 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003553 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002108 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,528,303,907 coins and its circulating supply is 574,607,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDAX, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

