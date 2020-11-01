IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI PLC/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMI PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

IMI PLC/S stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. IMI PLC/S has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41.

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

