Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) & (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Financial Survey

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. (RDS.B) pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Oil and (RDS.B), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00 (RDS.B) 0 3 1 0 2.25

Imperial Oil presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.79%. Given Imperial Oil’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than (RDS.B).

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and (RDS.B)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60% (RDS.B) -4.22% 6.16% 2.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperial Oil and (RDS.B)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.38 $1.66 billion $1.66 8.03 (RDS.B) $352.11 billion 0.27 $15.84 billion N/A N/A

(RDS.B) has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil.

Volatility & Risk

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (RDS.B) has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of (RDS.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of (RDS.B) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

(RDS.B) beats Imperial Oil on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

