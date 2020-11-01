Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PI opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 430.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

