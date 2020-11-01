India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) & Taitron Components (NYSE:TAIT) Financial Review

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for India Globalization Capital and Taitron Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19% Taitron Components 8.40% 4.18% 3.92%

Risk and Volatility

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Taitron Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 11.13 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Taitron Components $6.78 million 2.13 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

Taitron Components has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.7% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taitron Components beats India Globalization Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

