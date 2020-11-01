Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday.

Indra Sistemas stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

