Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Indra Sistemas has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

