Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

INGXF opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

