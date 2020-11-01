Insider Buying: Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) Insider Purchases £2,200.80 in Stock

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) insider Richard Ross acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £2,200.80 ($2,875.36).

Shares of DNL opened at GBX 58.13 ($0.76) on Friday. Diurnal Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.85 ($1.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.52.

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (4.30) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Diurnal Group PLC will post -26.735281 EPS for the current year.

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

