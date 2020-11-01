Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £43,750,003.50 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66).
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,303.01 ($17.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11483.7700301 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).
About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
