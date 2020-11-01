Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Acquires $595,800.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Robert Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Mark Robert Patterson bought 6,163 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55.

On Friday, September 11th, Mark Robert Patterson purchased 8,837 shares of HomeStreet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $237,273.45.

On Friday, July 31st, Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00.

Shares of HMST opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMST. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HomeStreet by 75.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HomeStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

