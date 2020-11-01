Insider Buying: Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Buys £271,533.50 in Stock

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward bought 387,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £271,533.50 ($354,760.26).

LON:IDP opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 million and a P/E ratio of -29.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.69. Innovaderma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) by GBX (11.50) (($0.15)).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Innovaderma

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

