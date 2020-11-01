Insider Buying: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Acquires $201,450.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,930.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

