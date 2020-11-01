Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Insider Buys £119,394 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 17,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £119,394 ($155,989.03).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Briggs purchased 22 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 662.40 ($8.65) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 693.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.26.

A number of research firms have commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

About Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

