Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $646,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $544,810.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00.

KOD stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $102.74.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

