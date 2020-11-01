Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $805,500.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $805,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.