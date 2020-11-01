Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $805,500.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $805,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00.
- On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $832,350.00.
- On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $1,727,630.00.
- On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.
- On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.
Shares of PFSI stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $67.77.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
