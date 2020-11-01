Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2020

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $135.20.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

