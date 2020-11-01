Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)’s share price traded down 14.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

