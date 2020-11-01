Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Shares Up 16.7%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) shares shot up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

