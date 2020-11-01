inTEST (NYSE:INTT) vs. Giga-tronics (NYSE:GIGA) Head-To-Head Contrast

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72% Giga-tronics -5.60% 100.09% 5.91%

inTEST has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares inTEST and Giga-tronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $60.66 million 0.80 $2.32 million $0.34 13.71 Giga-tronics $11.77 million 0.84 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of inTEST shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for inTEST and Giga-tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

inTEST beats Giga-tronics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

