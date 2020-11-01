Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters. Its third quarter 2020 results were aided by lower costs and higher assets under management (AUM) balance. The company’s initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies, a steady rise in inflows and synergies from opportunistic acquisitions are expected to support AUM growth. While it plans to save costs worth $200 million by 2022-end, overall expenses have remained elevated over the past few years owing to the company’s inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Curtailed capital deployments remain a major near-term woe for the company. Its shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, its strong global presence and diversification efforts bode well for the future.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

IVZ stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Invesco by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 789,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Invesco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 130,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 209,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

