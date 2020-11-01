Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.66

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.66 and traded as high as $139.95. Investors Title shares last traded at $133.52, with a volume of 6,133 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $252.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 569.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

