Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) Insider Purchases £31,000 in Stock

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) insider Ian Steele purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

IOM stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.46 million and a PE ratio of 25.74. Iomart Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

