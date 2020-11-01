Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) Insider Purchases £31,000 in Stock

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) insider Ian Steele purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

IOM stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.46 million and a PE ratio of 25.74. Iomart Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

