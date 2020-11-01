IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IRadimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.40 million, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 166.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 15.2% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

