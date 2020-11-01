iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.