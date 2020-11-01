iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $327.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

