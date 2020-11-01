Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $301.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
