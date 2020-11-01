Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $301.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.62 million. Research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

