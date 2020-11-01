ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.94

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.94 and traded as high as $72.38. ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 18,659,254 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Research analysts predict that ITV plc will post 1418.999965 EPS for the current year.

In other ITV plc (ITV.L) news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).

ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

