ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.94

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.94 and traded as high as $72.38. ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 18,659,254 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.40 ($1.55).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.
In other ITV plc (ITV.L) news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).
ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile (LON:ITV)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
