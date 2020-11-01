J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.00.

JJSF opened at $135.57 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

