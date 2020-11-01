Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:NIPOF opened at $499.00 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1-year low of $355.00 and a 1-year high of $820.37.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

