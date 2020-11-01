Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €12.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.83 ($13.92).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.