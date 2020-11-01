John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.27.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

