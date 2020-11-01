JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.33. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

