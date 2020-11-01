JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €3.80 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.04 ($4.75).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.