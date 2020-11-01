JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.49).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 960.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,161.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.36%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

