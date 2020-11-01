JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $222.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.