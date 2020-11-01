JUST (JST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.07 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $49.59 million and $34.07 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01196902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000560 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

