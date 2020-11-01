K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Get K12 alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

K12 stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. K12 has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of K12 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $20,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.