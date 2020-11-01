Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 47.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,675,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 865,232 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 26.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,243,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 262,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

