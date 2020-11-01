Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €52.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

Shares of COK opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31. Cancom SE has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

