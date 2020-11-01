Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €108.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

