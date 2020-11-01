Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.70 ($7.88).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.75). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.