Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

