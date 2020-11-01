Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 1,009,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

