Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $43,805. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

KINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

