Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 14,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KGC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.97 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.