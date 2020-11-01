KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $205.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.82.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $197.18 on Thursday. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $223.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,074 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $617,720.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $552,411.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of KLA by 83.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 177,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after buying an additional 80,478 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,381,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.