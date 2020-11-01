Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $11,379.62 and approximately $945.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00268580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00007957 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

